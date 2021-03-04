Turkey remembers its diplomats martyred in Paris

Turkey remembered on Thursday its martyred diplomats Resat Morali and Tecelli Ari.

"We remember with respect our martyrs Resat Morali, Labour Attache, and Tecelli Ari, Religious Affairs Attache at our Embassy in Paris, assassinated in a heinous attack by the terrorist organization ASALA on 4 March 1981," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Twitter.

Since the 1970s, Armenian terror groups have martyred 31 Turkish diplomats and their family members, according to data compiled by Anadolu Agency.

The vast majority of the attacks were conducted by ASALA and JCAG terrorist organizations.

The assassinations took place in the US, Austria, France, Italy, Spain, Lebanon, Greece, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Canada, Portugal, Iran, and the UK.