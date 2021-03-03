Turkish Coast Guard rescues 33 more asylum seekers in Aegean Sea

The Turkish Coast Guard rescued 33 asylum seekers stranded on an island in the Aegean Sea, a security source said on Wednesday.

The asylum seekers were trying to cross to Greece by a rubber boat but got stranded on the Gunes Island located off the coast of Ayvalik district in Turkey's northwestern Balikesir province.

They were rescued and transferred to a local coast guard command, the source said on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Turkey has been a key transit point for asylum seekers aiming to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.





