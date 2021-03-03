 Contact Us
News Turkey PKK-linked HDP closure issue up to judiciary: AK Party official

PKK-linked HDP closure issue up to judiciary: AK Party official

AK Party parliamentary group head calls on to steer clear of terrorist group

Anadolu Agency TURKEY
Published March 03,2021
Subscribe
PKK-LINKED HDP CLOSURE ISSUE UP TO JUDICIARY: AK PARTY OFFICIAL

Turkey's justice system will decide on the possible closure of the terrorist-linked Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP), the country's ruling party's parliamentary group head said on Wednesday.

"Will the HDP be closed? The response to this question lies not in politics but in the law. Relevant authorities will look, examine, evaluate, and make a final judgment based on the evidence," Naci Bostanci, Ankara lawmaker from the Justice and Development (AK) Party, told Anadolu Agency.

"We deal with politics," he explained, adding: "Legal evaluation is the subject of independent courts."

Bostanci called on the HDP to steer clear of the terrorist group PKK.

"That's why they get such harsh criticism. That's why they have been slammed, because of their silence on terrorism," he said, referring to the party's refusal to condemn the terrorist PKK.

Bostanci stressed that the HDP should not be conflated with Turkish voters of Kurdish origin.

Turkey's government has said the HDP has links with the PKK, which is listed as a terrorist group by Turkey, the US, and the EU.

Recent weeks have seen rising calls for closure of the HDP.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.