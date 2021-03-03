Another family joined the ongoing sit-in protest against the PKK terror group in southeastern Turkey on Wednesday.

Families of children abducted or forcibly recruited by the PKK have been protesting in the Diyarbakir province, calling on their children to lay down arms and surrender to authorities.

The protest began on Sept. 3, 2019, when three mothers said their children had been forcibly recruited by PKK terrorists. The sit-in outside the office of the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP), which the government accuses of having links to the PKK, has been growing since then.

Cicek Aymaz, the mother of an abducted teen, came from the southeastern Batman province to join the protest. Her daughter disappeared six years ago when she was just 16-years-old.

Aymaz said her daughter Nejla was deceived and taken to the mountain.

"I want my child from the PKK. All I want is to reunite with my daughter," she said, adding that she will continue protesting till the end.

Families continuing the sit-in chanted slogans against the PKK and the HDP.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people including women, children, and infants.



