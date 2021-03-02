YPG/PKK terror suspect arrested in SE Turkey

A YPG/PKK terror suspect was arrested after being held along with two irregular migrants in southeastern Turkey, a security source said on Tuesday.

Border teams caught three suspects trying to cross the Syrian border in the Kiziltepe district of Mardin province, said the source, requesting anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

The three Syrian nationals were taken to the District Gendarmerie Command, where officials determined that one of them was a YPG/PKK terror group member.

The suspect, identified only by the initials S.M.K., was arrested and the other two Syrians were deported, the source added.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU-has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.





