Turkey helps poverty-stricken residents in Bosnia

Two humanitarian aid trucks from Turkey arrived in Bosnia and Herzegovina's capital, Sarajevo, on Tuesday.

The aid for low-income neighborhoods in Bosnia and Herzegovina was organized by the Turkish Red Crescent along with the First Hope association.

It consists of beds, winter clothes, winter shoes, hygiene supplies and will be distributed to low-income residents with the assistance of the Red Cross Society of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The Turkish Red Crescent sent nine trucks with aid in November to improve the living conditions of refugees in Bosnia-Herzegovina as winter approached, the group said on Friday.

The Turkish Red Crescent has sent 20 trucks with aid to Bosnia and Herzegovina in the past two years.





