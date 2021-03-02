Suspect arrested in Turkey for migrant smuggling

A suspect is wanted by authorities for migrant smuggling was arrested in southern Turkey, security sources said Tuesday.

The provincial security directorate in Osmaniye said in a statement that security forces stopped a suspicious truck on the Tarsus-Adana-Gaziantep highway.

During a check, it was determined that the 38-year-old driver, identified by the initials Y.B., was sought for migrant smuggling.

Turkey has been a key transit point for asylum seekers aiming to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.