Turkey nabs 3 terror suspects trying to flee to Greece

At least three terror suspects trying to escape to Greece were arrested in northwestern Turkey, the country's National Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

In a statement, the ministry said the suspects arrested in Edirne province were sought for being members of the PKK terror group.

The suspects were transferred to the local gendarmerie command.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people including women, children, and infants.