Turkish forces arrest 7 FETO-linked terror suspects

Turkish security forces arrested a total of seven suspects linked to the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) in central Turkey, a security source said on Friday.

The arrests were made in a police raid at a house in the city center of Eskişehir province, said the source who asked not to be named due to restrictions on talking to the media.

Three suspects were remanded in custody by a court. The other suspects were granted conditional bail, it added.

FETO and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, in which 251 people were martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.

Ankara accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.







