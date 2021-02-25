Turkey arrests 31 FETO-linked terror suspects

Turkish police arrested 31 people over their alleged links to the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), the group behind the 2016 defeated coup in Turkey, a security source said on Thursday.

This came after warrants were issued for 37 individuals, including three serving police officers, in connection to cheating in a police exam in 2012.

In a statement, the Chief Public Prosecutor's Office in the capital Ankara said it began an investigation after it was determined that the FETO leaked questions of a deputy police chief exam to its members.

FETO and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, in which 251 people were martyred and nearly 2,734 injured.

Turkey accuses FETO of a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.





