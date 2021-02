News Turkey Koca: Turkey nears end of 1st stage of vaccination drive, 8M people

Turkey to have 105M doses of coronavirus vaccine by end-May at latest says Fahrettin Koca

Turkish health minister Fahrettin Koca said Turkey nears end of 1st stage of COVID-19 vaccination drive, 8M people, with 1.5M having received both doses, vaccinated.