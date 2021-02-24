Turkish education workers start getting vaccine jabs

Turkey started Wednesday vaccinating teachers against COVID-19 with National Education Minister Ziya Selcuk getting the first shot in a northern province.

Selcuk received the jab in a primary school in the Sungurlu district of Corum, and said: "Teachers can get vaccinated here today, but later they will get vaccinated in health institutions."

He said a list including 1.25 million education workers was submitted to the Health Ministry, and added that the workers can get information about their turn and take appointment through the mobile application e-Nabiz (e-Pulse).

On Jan. 14, Turkey began a mass vaccination campaign against coronavirus, starting with healthcare workers along with top officials to encourage public confidence in the vaccines.

According to the Health Ministry's latest data, Turkey has administered over 7.6 million vaccine jabs since the start of the vaccination drive. Over 6.32 million people received the first dose of the vaccine, while 1.25 million people received the second dose.

The second dose of the vaccine is administered 28 days apart and those who recovered from COVID-19 will not be vaccinated in four to six months following their recovery.