Turkish FM Çavuşoğlu conveys well-wishes to Libyan Minister Bashagha

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu on Monday spoke over the phone with Libyan Interior Minister Fathi Bashagha.

On Sunday, Bashagha survived an assassination attempt as his convoy was fired on with machine guns from a pickup truck while he was on the way to his residence in Janzur, west of the capital Tripoli.

According to Turkish diplomatic sources, Çavuşoğlu conveyed well-wishes to Bashagha.

Meanwhile, the Turkish foreign minister also spoke with his Uzbek counterpart Abdulaziz Kamilov over the phone. No further details of the meeting were provided.