Turkey expresses condolences over explosion in Niger

Turkey on Monday extended its condolences to Niger following the death of seven National Independent Electoral Commission (CENI) workers.

"We are deeply saddened that seven poll workers lost their lives and three further severely wounded yesterday [Sunday] in an explosion as an Independent National Election Commission vehicle tasked within the second round of Presidential elections held in Niger, drove over a mine in the Tillaberi region," said a Foreign Ministry statement.

Sources in the West African country reported late on Sunday the seven local CENI members' deaths when their vehicle hit a mine near the border with Mali. Three other election workers were also injured in the blast.

Turkey further expressed its condolences to the families of those who died in the explosion saying: "We share the grief of the friendly and brotherly people and the Government of Niger, wish Allah's mercy upon those who lost their lives and extend our condolences to their relatives."

Around 100 people were also killed in attacks in January after the first round of polls. The incidents occurred in two villages in Tillaberi.

The latest incident occurred after the ECOWAS observer team enjoyed a "calm and peaceful atmosphere" in the early afternoon. They had also expressed satisfaction since no major incident had yet been reported, despite low voter turnout at the opening of polling stations.





