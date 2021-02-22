One more Kurdish family joins anti-PKK sit-in protest in SE Turkey

Another family joined the ongoing sit-in protest against the PKK terror group in southeastern Turkey on Monday.

Families of children abducted or forcibly recruited by the PKK terror group have been protesting in the Diyarbakır province, calling on their children to lay down arms and surrender to authorities.

The protest began on Sept. 3, 2019 when three mothers said their children had been forcibly recruited by PKK terrorists. The sit-in outside the office of the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP), which the government accuses of having links to the PKK, has been growing since then.

Medeni Alphan, the father of the abducted child, came from the southeastern Batman province to join the sit-in. His son Eyup disappeared seven years ago when he was just 17 years old.

"My son, Eyup, come and surrender […] Your mother and grandfather have fallen sick, she is talking about you all day long and cannot sleep at night," said the tearful father.

"Surrender to our security forces. They will hand over you to us. Do not be afraid," Alphan said, addressing his son.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people including women, children, and infants.





