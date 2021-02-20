Turkish Coast Guard rescues 36 more asylum seekers pushed back by Greek side in Aegean Sea

At least 36 asylum seekers were rescued by the Turkish Coast Guard off the coast of Dikili in Izmir province early Friday.

The group of asylum seekers traveling in rubber boats were pushed back to Turkish waters in the Agean Sea by Greek authorities.

Acting on a tip, a rescue boat was sent to the group by the coast guard command.

The asylum seekers were transferred to the provincial migration office after reaching shore.

Turkey has been a key transit point for asylum seekers aiming to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.

Turkey has repeatedly condemned Greece's illegal practice of pushing back asylum seekers, saying that it violates humanitarian values and international law by endangering the lives of vulnerable migrants, including women and children.









