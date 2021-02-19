9 Daesh/ISIS terror suspects arrested in Istanbul

A total of nine Daesh/ISIS suspects who were allegedly involved in terror activities were arrested in the Turkish metropolis Istanbul, according to a security source on Friday.

Anti-terror police teams in Istanbul launched simultaneous operations at ten addresses in seven districts and arrested nine suspects, including eight foreign nationals, said the source, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

The suspects were active in Syria and Iraq under the terror group's banner and later illegally entered Turkey, the source added.

Police also seized many organizational documents and digital materials at the addresses.

In 2013, Turkey became one of the first countries to declare Daesh/ISIS a terrorist group.

The country has since been attacked by the terror group multiple times, with 315 people killed and hundreds more injured in at least ten suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks, and four armed assaults.

In response, Turkey launched anti-terror operations at home and abroad to prevent further attacks.