8 Daesh/ISIS suspects arrested in southern Turkey

At least eight Daesh/ISIS suspects have been arrested in an anti-terror operation in southern Turkey, according to a security source.

Anti-terror police teams in Adana province launched the operation to nab nine suspects accused of promoting terrorism on social media, said the source Thursday on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

After authorities issued arrest warrants for nine suspects, including five Syrian and four Iraqi nationals, the police teams busted their addresses and arrested eight of them, the source added.

Efforts are ongoing to arrest the remaining suspect.

Turkey became one of the first countries to declare Daesh/ISIS a terrorist group in 2013.

It has since been attacked by the terror group multiple times, with over 300 people killed and hundreds more injured in at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks, and four armed assaults.

In response, Turkey launched anti-terror operations at home and abroad to prevent further attacks.