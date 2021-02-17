Terror suspect remanded in southeastern Turkey

A terror suspect was remanded in custody Tuesday in southeastern Turkey, according to local authorities.

The governor's office in Şırnak province said the suspect, who has a criminal record for being a member of an armed terrorist group, had arms and materials belonging to the PKK terror group at his addresses in the villages of Çadırlı and Yeniaslanbasar.

The suspect was arrested during raids on the locations.

Various arms including four hand grenades and materials were seized in the operation.

The suspect was remanded in custody after being referred to a court.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and the EU-has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.