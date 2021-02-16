Magnitude 4 earthquake hits Aegean Sea

A magnitude 4 earthquake struck the Aegean Sea on Tuesday, according to Turkey's disaster agency.

The quake occurred off the Karaburun district of the western Izmir province at 9.24 a.m. (0624 GMT) local time, the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority said. It was at a depth of 7.3 kilometers (4.53 miles).

No casualties have been reported so far.

Turkey is among the world's most seismically active zones. Last October, a powerful earthquake measuring magnitude 6.6 struck Izmir, killing at least 116 people and injuring more than 1,000 others.







