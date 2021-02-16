Erdoğan slams Western countries for staying silence on Gara killings by bloody-minded PKK terror group

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan slammed Western countries for remaining silent in the face of ruthless attacks by the PKK terrorists.

Speaking at the ruling Justice and Development Party's (AK Party) congress in northern Trabzon province, Erdoğan said Turkey is determined to eliminate the terrorists, who recently executed 13 Turkish citizens in a cave in the Gara region in northern Iraq.

"I call on the West: Where are you? Why are you so silent? If such an incident were to happen in a Western country, you would not stay quiet. Whether you speak up or not, we will not allow any further terrorist attacks on our people," Erdoğan said.

He continued by saying that Turkey will not wait for the terrorists to come to its door.

"We will smash them in their caves," he said, adding that the Gara region was a problematic area in terms of the PKK presence but it has been liberated after the Turkish counterterrorism operation.

Forty-eight PKK terrorists were neutralized, including two senior members, in northern Iraq during Turkey's anti-terror operation that has been completed.

PKK terrorists often use northern Iraq as a base to plan cross-border terrorist attacks on Turkey.

Turkey launched Operation Claw-Eagle 2 on Wednesday in line with its right to self-defense according to international law to prevent the PKK/KCK and other terrorist groups' efforts to reestablish positions used to carry out terrorist attacks against Turkey.

Turkish authorities use "neutralized" to imply that the terrorists in question were killed, captured, or surrendered.

Turkey's operations Claw-Tiger and Claw-Eagle were launched last June to ensure the safety of Turks and borders by eliminating the threat of the PKK and other terrorist groups that often use northern Iraq to plan cross-border attacks.

In its more than 40-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US. and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.