Iran condemns execution of 13 Turkish citizens by PKK

The Iranian Foreign Ministry condemned Monday the execution of 13 Turkish citizens by PKK terrorist organization in northern Iraq.

"We condemn the killing of Turkish citizens in the terrorist attack," ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh told a press conference in Tehran.

He noted that through this "act of terrorism", the PKK targeted Turkey, a "friend and brother" of Iran.

"We hope not to witness any more violence and heinous terrorism in our region," he said.

Countries in the region should respect Iraq's territorial integrity and sovereignty, Khatibzadeh added.

The statement came after the bodies of 13 Turkish citizens, martyred by PKK terrorists, were found in a cave during Turkey's anti-terror operation in northern Iraq.

On Sunday, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said the bodies of the Turkish citizens were found during Operation Claw-Eagle 2, which Turkey launched on Feb. 10 to prevent the PKK/KCK and other terror groups from re-establishing positions used to carry out cross-border terror attacks.

Operations Claw-Tiger and Claw-Eagle were initiated last June to ensure the safety of people and Turkey's borders.







