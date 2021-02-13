Turkish forces nab 46 for alleged PKK terror links

Turkey's security forces arrested 46 suspects with alleged links to the PKK terror group, according to security sources on Saturday.

Police conducted simultaneous raids at 28 homes in the Turkish metropolis Istanbul and southeastern Diyarbakir province as part of an investigation launched by the chief public prosecutor's office in Istanbul, said the source, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

A total of 21 suspects were arrested in the operation, it added.

Meanwhile, prosecutors in the southern Adana province issued arrest warrants for 30 suspects as part of a probe against the terror group, said a source on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Anti-terror police teams have detected that the suspects were promoting terrorism and they were involved in terror activities in Turkey, and arrested 25 of them in their addresses.

The operation is ongoing for the remaining suspects, the source added.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.