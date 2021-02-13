Turkey condemns terror attack on UN personnel in Kabul

Turkey condemned a deadly terrorist attack on a vehicle carrying UN personnel in Afghanistan, said the Turkish Foreign Ministry on Saturday.

"We are saddened to receive the news that 5 security guards lost their lives in a terrorist attack against a vehicle carrying UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) employees in Kabul on February 11," the ministry said in a written statement.

It strongly condemned the "heinous act of terrorism", and conveyed condolences to the relatives of the deceased.

It added that Turkey shares the pain of the UN community.

Following the attack, UNAMA said on Twitter: "The UN family in #Afghanistan mourns the loss of five Afghan Directorate of Protection Service personnel in an incident today in Surobi District of Kabul."





