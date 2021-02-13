PKK terrorist surrenders to security forces in Turkey

As a result of persuasion efforts, another PKK terrorist surrendered to security forces in Turkey, according to the Interior Ministry on Saturday.

The ministry said in a statement that the terrorist, who escaped from the organization through persuasion efforts of the gendarmerie command and security directorate teams, had joined the terror group in 2014 and was active in Syria.

With the latest addition, the number of terrorists who have laid down their arms through persuasion efforts this year has reached 23.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people including women, children, and infants.