FETO suspect arrested after 4 years on run in Turkey

A suspect who has been sought for four years for being a member of the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), the group behind the 2016 defeated coup in Turkey, was arrested in the capital Ankara, according to a local authority on Saturday.

The provincial gendarmerie command said that as part of efforts against FETO, the suspect identified by the initials S.K. was learned to be in the Kahramankazan district.

Following search and surveillance by the gendarmerie teams, the suspect -- with a fake identity card -- was nabbed from a breeding farm.

A procedural act has been initiated against the suspect, it added.

FETO and its US-based leader Fetullah Gülen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, in which 251 people were martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.

Ankara accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.