Vaccination starts in Istanbul for people aged 65+

Vaccination against COVID-19 for people aged over 65 kicked off Friday in Istanbul.

Their spouses will also be vaccinated if they are aged over 60, said Health Minister Fahrettin Koca in a tweet.

The citizens are getting the vaccine jab at medical institutions where they have made prior appointments.

Veysel Besiroglu, 68, who came to the Martyr Prof. Dr. Ilhan Varank Training and Research Hospital in Istanbul told Anadolu Agency that he felt relieved after getting the vaccine.

"Because we are among the high risk groups, we stayed home," he said, adding it was a civic duty to get the vaccine.

Vaccination appointments for people who fall in the high priority category can be made at mhrs.gov.tr or enabiz.gov.tr, through the mobile application e-Nabiz, and on the helpline 182.

On Jan. 14, Turkey began a mass vaccination campaign against coronavirus, starting with healthcare workers along with top officials to encourage public confidence in the vaccines.

According to the Health Ministry's latest data, Turkey has vaccinated over 2.88 million people since the start of the vaccination drive.

The second dose of the vaccine is administered 28 days apart and those who recovered from COVID-19 will not be vaccinated in four to six months following their recovery.