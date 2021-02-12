New phase in anti-terror op launched in SE Turkey

Turkey on Friday announced the start of a new phase in its domestic counter-terrorism operations in the country's southeast.

Operation Eren-10 Gabar has started in the southeastern Sirnak and Siirt provinces with 68 teams, including over 1,073 personnel from the gendarmerie, police, and village guards, the Interior Ministry said in a statement.

This year, Turkey launched Operation Eren, named after Eren Bulbul, a 15-year-old martyred by the terrorist PKK on Aug. 11, 2017. The fresh operation aims to eliminate the separatist PKK/KCK terror group and clear the region of terrorists.

The ministry also added that at least three terrorists have been 'neutralized,' 58 collaborators arrested, 213 caves and shelters used by terrorists destroyed, and many arms and much ammunition seized as part of the Eren operations so far.

Turkey launched operations "Kapan" and "Yildirim" in 2020 to wipe out the separatist PKK terror group.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU-has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.