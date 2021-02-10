New phase in anti-terror op launched in SE Turkey

The Turkish Interior Ministry announced a new anti-terror operation in the country's southeast on Wednesday.

Operation Eren-9 Kazan-Han Yaylasi has started in Hakkari province with 129 teams, including over 2,200 personnel from the gendarmerie, police, and village guards, the ministry said in a statement.

The first eight phases of the operation launched this year-Eren-1 Tendurek, Eren-2 Lice, Eren-3 Mt. Agri, Eren-4 Karliova-Varto, Eren-5 Bagok, Eren-6 Mergelo, Eren-7 Mercan-Munsuz Valley, Eren-8 Amanoslar-are also ongoing, according to the ministry.

This year Turkey launched Operation Eren, named after Eren Bulbul, a 15-year-old martyred by the terrorist PKK on Aug. 11, 2017. The new operation aims to eliminate the separatist PKK/KCK terror group and clearing the region of terrorists.

Turkey launched Operations Kapan and Yildirim in 2020 to remove the separatist PKK terror group and rid the region of terrorists.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU-has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.



