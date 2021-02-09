Another family joins anti-PKK protest in Turkey

Another family joined the months-long sit-in against the PKK terror group in southeastern Turkey on Tuesday.

The protest began on Sept. 3, 2019, in Diyarbakır province when three mothers said their children had been forcibly recruited by YPG/PKK terrorists.

The sit-in outside the office of the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP), which the government accuses of having links to the YPG/PKK terror group, has been growing every day.

Mother Perihan and father Tahsin Ertaş from the eastern Van province joined the protest for their son Yusuf who was kidnapped by the PKK seven years ago at the age of 23.

Speaking to reporters, the mother said her son was deceived by the terror group while studying at a university in northeastern Artvin province.

"My son has been missing for seven years. I don't know whether he is alive or dead. Please, son, come back, surrender yourself to the security forces," she said.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and the EU-has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people including women, children and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.





