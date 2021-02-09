12 FETO-linked terror suspects nabbed in Turkey

At least 12 people with suspected links to the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), the group behind the 2016 defeated coup in Turkey, were arrested in the country, a security source said on Tuesday.

This came after prosecutors in the northwestern Balikesir province issued arrest warrants for 13 suspects as part of a probe into FETO's civilian wing, said the source on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Gendarmerie forces conducted operations across six provinces and arrested 12 suspects, while efforts were continuing to nab the remaining individual, it added.

FETO and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, in which 251 people were martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.

Ankara accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.