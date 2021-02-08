Dozens of FETO suspects arrested in simultaneous raids by Turkish police

Dozens of people were arrested Monday for their suspected links to the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) in simultaneous operations across the country, security sources said.

Authorities in the northwestern Balıkesir province issued arrest warrants for 54 people, including 36 soldiers on active duty along with expelled and retired former military officials, as part of an investigation led by the provincial prosecutors into FETO, the terror group behind the 2016 defeated coup in Turkey.

Anti-terror police raided the residences of the suspects in 38 provinces and have arrested 39 of them so far, the sources said on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to media. The operation is underway to nab the remaining suspects.

FETO and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, in which 251 people were martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.

Turkey accuses FETO of a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.



