Turkey arrest warrants out for 48 FETO suspects

Arrest warrants were issued on Friday for dozens of individuals linked to the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) for cheating in a police exam in 2005.

According to a statement by the chief prosecutor's office in the capital Ankara, the terror group leaked questions of a deputy police chief exam to its members and manipulated the results.

Warrants have been issued for 48 people involved in the exam fraud after an investigation by the bureau of terror crimes, the statement said.

Turkish forces also arrested 26 FETO suspects in operations in various cities on Friday.

FETO and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, in which 251 people were martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.

Turkey accuses FETO of a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.