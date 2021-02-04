Another family reunites with PKK-kidnapped son in SE Turkey

Another family on Thursday reunited with their son kidnapped by the PKK terror group in southeastern Turkey.

The grieving family's longing ended when Onur Han, who was abducted and taken to the mountains by PKK terrorists six years ago, surrendered to the Turkish security forces.

Han's family joined a sit-in against the PKK terror group in Turkey southeastern Diyarbakır province on Sept. 18, 2019.

The protest began on Sept. 3, 2019, outside the office of the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP), which the government accuses of having links to the PKK, when three mothers said their children had been forcibly recruited by terrorists.

So far 23 families have reunited with their children since the start of the sit-in.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

In Turkey, offenders who are linked to terrorist groups and surrender are eligible for possible sentence reductions under a repentance law.