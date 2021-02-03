Top Turkish, Norwegian diplomats discuss relations

Turkish and Norwegian foreign ministers on Wednesday met virtually and discussed bilateral relations, regional and global developments.

In a Twitter post, Turkey's Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said he discussed bilateral relations and recent developments in Nagorno-Karabakh, Syria, Libya, the US, and the East Mediterranean with his Norwegian counterpart Eriksen Soreide.

Turkey and Norway maintained its "bilateral trade volume despite the pandemic," Çavuşoğlu noted, and wished "further cooperation in every field, particularly energy."

Meanwhile, the Norwegian Foreign Ministry said in a Twitter post that Soreide had a "good and frank discussion" with Çavuşoğlu on important issues.

"Norway and Turkey are close allies in NATO and have common goals in OSCE [the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe] and COE [the Council of Europe]."

"Important to keep up the dialogue," she added.





