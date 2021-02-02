Turkish forces arrest 3 foreign national Daesh/ISIS suspects

At least three foreign nationals were arrested Tuesday over suspected links to the Daesh/ISIS terror group in northern Turkey, according to a security source.

Police teams in the Black Sea province of Samsun launched simultaneous operations at some addresses in the Ilkadim district, said the source on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

In the operation, three Iraqi nationals -- only identified by initials B.H.A.A, A.Q.K.S., and A.S.H.H. -- suspected of operating in the Daesh/ISIS terrorist organization, were arrested, it said adding that some digital materials were also seized.

In 2013, Turkey became one of the first countries to declare Daesh/ISIS a terrorist group.

The country has since been attacked by Daesh/ISIS terrorists multiple times, with at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks, and four armed attacks that killed 315 people and injured hundreds more.

In response, Turkey launched anti-terror operations at home and abroad to prevent further attacks.



