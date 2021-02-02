Turkey to enter new era of political, judicial reforms: Parliament speaker

Turkey will enter a new era of dramatic changes, the country's parliament speaker said Monday.

"We are at the beginning of an era when many things in politics, law, international relations, trade and finance will fundamentally change with their paradigms," Mustafa Şentop told reporters in the capital Ankara.

"The problems we have experienced all over the world today are not the problems within a system, but the problems brought about by the search for an additional system or the conflicts about taking a role, taking a place, changing power while establishing a new order," Şentop noted.

"Turkey, with a strong position, enters into this process of having a voice and decision-making," he said.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Wednesday that Turkey's parliament can "shortly" expect to get new reform proposals.

The public will see "that these reform packages contain very fundamental and important regulations that will carry our country to 2023 and beyond," he added, referring to the Republic of Turkey's centennial year.

Last year, amid changes to Turkey's economic administration, the nation's leadership pledged further economic and legal reforms as well as reforms to rights and freedoms to carry the country forward.