2 PKK terrorists surrender to security forces in Turkey

Two more PKK terrorists have surrendered to Turkish security forces as a result of persuasion efforts, the country's Interior Ministry announced Tuesday.

After fleeing from the separatist PKK terror organization, the terrorists surrendered thanks to the persuasion efforts by the police and gendarmerie, the ministry said in a written statement.

The terrorists joined the PKK between years 2010 and 2014, and had been active in Iraq, it added.

With the latest additions, the number of terrorists who have laid down their arms through persuasion efforts this year has reached 16, it said.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.