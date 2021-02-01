Turkey imparts air defense training to Libyan soldiers

As many as 20 Libyan soldiers returned to their country on Sunday after undergoing a training program in Turkey.

The training had started on Jan. 11.

"Air Defense Weapon Systems Training was provided to 20 personnel of the Libyan Army who had come to Turkey as part of the military training, assistance and advice agreement," Turkey's National Defense Ministry posted on Twitter on Monday.

The soldiers underwent training sessions in Turkey's Konya province, the ministry added.

A video regarding the training was also posted on social media.

On Nov. 27, 2019, Ankara and Tripoli signed two memorandums of understanding, on military cooperation and maritime boundaries of countries in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Libya has been torn by civil war since the ouster of late ruler Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

Based in the capital Tripoli and currently led by Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj, the Government of National Accord was founded in 2015 under the UN-led agreement. But efforts for a long-term political settlement, which are currently underway, have failed due to a military offensive launched by forces loyal to warlord Khalifa Haftar.