Erdoğan attended the Cabinet meeting by driverless electric bus

Erdoğan, wrote on his Twitter account during the Presidential Complex test of the electric bus, "We are going to our cabinet meeting with Atak Elektrik, the world's first mass-produced 4th level driverless electric bus carried out by Turkish engineers."

President made a statement to reporters about the test drive and said "I believe that with mass production, it will make the name of our country and our brands known in this sector." for companies that produce driverless electric buses.

Erdoğan said, "The length of the current vehicle is 8 meters and there is no question of sound, etc.… Especially as artificial intelligence, it's sensitive to both pedestrians and the traffic signals… This is surely a real pride for our country,."