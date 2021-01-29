PKK suspect caught while trying to illegally cross to Greece

Turkey's northwestern border troops nabbed the PKK suspect trying to flee to Greece, the National Defense Ministry said on Friday.

"A person trying to cross from our country to Greece illegally was caught by our border units in Ipsala district of Edirne," the ministry said on Twitter.

"The person, who was previously tried for aiding and abetting the PKK terrorist organization, was handed over to the Ipsala District Gendarme Station," it added.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and the EU-has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people including women, children and infants.









