Fugitive senior FETO member brought to Turkey

A senior fugitive member of the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), the group behind the 2016 defeated coup in Turkey, was captured in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) and brought to Turkey early Thursday.

Ahmet Yiğit, a "covert imam" of FETO, who infiltrated the Turkish security forces, was brought to the country in a joint intelligence operation with the TRNC and Turkey's National Intelligence Organization said in a statement.

Wanted for being a member of an armed terror organization, Yiğit was accused of being a so-called manager in the covert structure of FETO in Turkish police, as well as being in charge of FETO-affiliated police officers working in the southern province of Hatay, and of using ByLock, the terror group's encrypted smartphone messaging app.

FETO and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, which left 251 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.

Ankara also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.



