Turkish forces arrest 3 foreign nationals over Daesh links

At least three foreign nationals have been arrested in central Turkey over their suspected links to the Daesh terror group, also known as ISIS, a security source said on Tuesday.

Provincial gendarmerie teams carried out an operation in Kayseri's city center as part of an anti-Daesh probe launched by prosecutors in the province, said the source on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

The suspects were active in Syria between 2013-2017, the source added.

Turkey was one of the first countries to declare Daesh/ISIS a terror group in 2013.

It has since been attacked by Daesh/ISIS terrorists multiple times. The extremist group carried out at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bombings and four armed attacks, which killed 315 people and injured hundreds of others.

In response, Turkey launched military and police operations at home and abroad to prevent further attacks.



