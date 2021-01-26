Turkish father tells story of anti-PKK sit-in

One of the fathers staging a sit-in against the PKK terror group in Turkey's southeastern Diyarbakır province has written a book in which he tells the stories and experiences of families who have been protesting for more than 510 days.

The protest outside the office of the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP), which the government accuses of having links to the PKK, began on Sept. 3, 2019 when three mothers said PKK terrorists had forcibly recruited their children. It has been growing for over 500 days.

Şevket Altıntaş joined the sit-it with hopes of bringing his child abducted by the terror group back and said the participating families have resolved to continue protesting until their beloved children are home again.

In his book "From Diyarbakır Mothers to the World," Altıntaş recounts the experiences of protesting families. He said he wrote the book in an effort to offer tangible evidence about how children were kidnapped and shed light on the methods used by terror affiliates to trick children.

The defiant father went on to say that the terror group sought to stop children from fleeing by threatening their families with death.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and the EU-has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people including women, children and infants.