Turkey-India relations need 'qualitative change': Envoy

The Indian ambassador to Turkey on Tuesday called for what he termed "qualitative transformation" in bilateral engagement.

In a virtual address to mark the 72nd Republic Day of India, Ambassador Sanjay Panda said the two countries "share the attributes of democracy, secularism and rule of law."

"[Mustafa Kemal] Atatürk's name and his legacy hold a particular appeal for every Indian," he said, referring to the founder of the Republic of Turkey.

Panda said the two countries "face serious challenges including cross-border terrorism."

"We have to join hands and demonstrate our solidarity and resilience while taking on these challenges," he said.

"It is high time that we put aside external issues that distract us from our larger goals," he said, adding: "It is time now to recognize this big picture and bring about a qualitative transformation in our bilateral engagement."

"It is only then that India and Turkey can realize their full potential as natural partners in the 21st century," said the Indian ambassador.

India is celebrating its 72nd Republic Day to mark the day when in 1950 the country adopted its Constitution.

On this occasion, Panda reflected on the "myriad challenges" which India faces today and said it is time to overcome them.

"We have to eliminate poverty in the shortest possible time, secure jobs for millions of our youth, ensure and strengthen gender justice, improve government capacity to deliver and increase citizen participation in governance," he said.





