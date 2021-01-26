8 PKK terror suspects arrested in Turkey
TURKEY Anadolu Agency
Published
Turkish forces on Tuesday arrested eight suspects over membership to the PKK terrorist organization.
This came after prosecutors in Ankara issued warrants for 14 suspects over their links to the youth recruitment group of the terrorist organization.
In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and the EU-has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people including women, children and infants.