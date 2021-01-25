Ship attacked off Nigeria not Turkish-owned: Company

A cargo ship attacked off Nigeria is neither Turkish-owned nor Turkish-flagged, according to an executive of a Turkish marine company on Monday.

"The ship is not Turkish-owned or Turkish-flagged," Levent Karsan, the director-general of the company Boden, told reporters in a press conference on the Turkish sailors who were kidnapped by pirates in the Gulf of Guinea on Saturday.

Following the attack, the Liberian-flagged cargo ship Mozart -- with a largely Turkish crew -- anchored at Port-Gentil at 11.00 a.m. (0800GMT) on Sunday.

Karsan said the ship belonged to foreign investors and his company was only responsible for the vessel's technical management.

"The ship is Liberian-flagged. Its management belongs to a firm that has offices in London and Hamburg," Karsan said.

He added that he did not receive any news that the pirates contacted any authorities so far.