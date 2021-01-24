Turkey neutralizes 7 YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria

Turkish security forces "neutralized" seven YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria, in a protected area near the Turkish border, the National Defense Ministry announced Sunday.

The terrorists, who opened fire from Tal Rifat to Azaz, attacking the Operation Euphrates Shield area, were neutralized by Turkish "fire support" tools, said the ministry on Twitter.

Turkish authorities use the word "neutralized" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

The shelters and positions the terrorists used to attack the Operation Euphrates Shield area were also destroyed, the ministry added.

Since 2016, Turkey has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor, and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

The areas have largely been cleared of terrorists, but there are periodic attacks on regional stability and safety.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU-has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.





