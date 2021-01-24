6 foreign nationals with Daesh links nabbed in Turkey

At least six foreign nationals have been arrested for suspected links to the Daesh terror group, a security source said early Sunday.

Police conducted an operation in Kastamonu's city center as part of an anti-Daesh probe launched by prosecutors in the Black Sea province, the source said on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Turkey was one of the first countries to declare Daesh/ISIS a terror group in 2013.

It has since been attacked by Daesh/ISIS terrorists multiple times. The extremist group carried out at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bombings and four armed attacks, which killed 315 people and injured hundreds of others.

In response, Turkey launched military and police operations at home and abroad to prevent further attacks.