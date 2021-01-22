Kurdish families rally in Hakkari to stage anti-PKK protest

Families suffering from a bloody four-decade PKK terror campaign staged a protest in Turkey's southeastern province of Hakkari on Friday.

Families and some non-governmental organizations have gathered at Cumhuriyet Square on Fridays for the last two weeks.

With Turkish flags and pictures of their abducted children in their hands, they marched in front of the provincial headquarters of the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP). The political party is accused by the government of having links to the YPG/PKK terror group.

Speaking on behalf of the group, Besna Salim, whose brother was kidnapped by the PKK terrorist organization, said mothers and women in Hakkari gathered to reach their children who, they said, were deceived by the terrorist organization.

Salim urged all people in Turkey's eastern and southeastern provinces "to see the real face of the PKK".

"Let's take our children off the mountain together. We believe we will save our offspring who are in the hands of the terrorist organizations, thanks to mothers who have been raising their voices with determination," she added.

Kerem Çakan, whose brother was taken to mountains, said they believed that the PKK will lose against the resolute stance of protesters.

Calling on all people to support their right cause, he condemned the HDP, saying that the political party is trying to humiliate them in public.

"We will never give up. We won't leave until we save our kids from your clutches. Our just cause will not be destroyed in the face of any lies, slander, and cruelty," he added.

Another protest outside the office of HDP in the southeastern Diyarbakır province began Sept. 3, 2019, when three mothers said the PKK terrorists forcibly recruited their children.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.



